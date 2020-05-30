Police still holding 690 impounded motorcycles as investigations continue

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police is still holding 690 motorcycles impounded during the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Although President pardoned riders whose motorcycles were impounded for defying his directives in the fight against COVID-19, Kampala metropolitan police says more than 690 motorcycles are still held and under investigation.

Since March 30th when public and private transport was banned in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Kampala metropolitan police impounded about 4,654 motorcycles. However, only 3,964 motorcycles have been released and handed over to the owners.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson says there are still some motorcycles under more investigation as exhibits.

According Enanga the, 1819 motorcycles were impounded in Kampala metropolitan north areas of Kawempe, Kisaasi, Kikaya, Kyebando, Bwaise, so far 1492 motorcycles were released and 327 are still in custody. In Kampala metropolitan East areas of Mukono, Nakawa, Nagalama, 123 motorcycles are still held, while 1394 were released to the owners.

Meanwhile in Kampala metropolitan south areas of Katwe, Kabalagala, Kajansi ends, 1318 were impounded, 178 were released and 240 motorcycles are still being held.

URN