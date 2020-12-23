Police steps up road inspection in Teso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | East Kyoga police have stepped up inspections along the main roads in Soroti, Kumi and Kalaki districts as Christmas draws closer. Besides the Police checkpoint at Awoja Bridge, along Soroti- Mbale Road, another checkpoint has been erected at the border between Ngora and Kumi and a few others before Fika Salama, between Bukedea and Mbale districts. Police have also reinstated checkpoints along Moroto Road, a few meters after UCC and along Lira Road, after Obuku center. All vehicles going through the checkpoints are inspected before they are allowed to proceed with their journeys.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Region Police Spokesman, says the purpose of the inspection is to reduce road carnage during this festive season. He explains that all vehicles violating traffic regulations will be impounded and owners charged accordingly.

While issuing security guidelines ahead of Christmas on Friday, Mudong said that this Christmas holiday isn’t business as usual. He urged the community to observe the Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs during celebrations. He noted that the police will crack a whip on all social gatherings during Christmas and new year celebrations in the region.

By the time of filing this story, more than 10 passenger vehicles had been impounded along Mbale road for violating traffic regulations. Some of the drivers did not have updated driving permits, others had overloaded while some were seen over speeding.

According to Rev. Samuel Ediau, the Soroti Diocesan Secretary, most of the activities like music festivals, children’s party and overnight prayers have been suspended this year because of COVID-19. This has been the practice at St. Peter’s Cathedral over the years during Christmas season.

********

URN