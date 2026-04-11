Police starts poultry project to support officers’ wives

Kabale, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Police Force has started an initiative to support wives of police officers with a poultry project as a way of boosting household incomes and promoting self-reliance.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police and Chief Political Commissar, Ubaldo Bamunoba, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting on the initiative with police commanders from the Kigezi region at the Kabale District Council Hall.

The meeting focused on strategies to help officers’ wives overcome poverty through self-help and income-generating projects.

The initiative will be channelled through the police through its Directorate of Welfare, Production, and Sports. It has been noted that the spouses of police personnel often struggle to sustain themselves financially, like many ordinary Ugandans.

Bamunoba said that the leadership has developed a strategy to distribute chicks to officers’ wives across the country to enable them to venture into poultry farming.

He explains that the initiative follows findings that, while police officers are often fully engaged in duty, their spouses lack the capital to start income-generating activities.

He added that many of these women are not benefiting from the Parish Development Model (PDM), which is aimed at uplifting households from subsistence to the money economy.

Bamunoba said the police are engaging the government to review the terms and conditions of the PDM so that officers’ wives can be beneficiaries, emphasizing that they, too, deserve support to fight poverty.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police spokesperson, welcomes the initiative, noting that police salaries alone are often insufficient to fully support families. He expresses optimism that the project will help families remain financially stable, especially during times of hardship or after officers retire.