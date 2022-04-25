Police shoot two in Abim in case of mistaken identity

Abim, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Abim district shot and injured two people in a case of mistaken identity. They were shot in Oyaro ward on Saturday.

Michael Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson says that the police suspected the two were cattle rustlers. He identified the victims as Digo Ogola and Ocima Odongo, both from Oyaro ward in Abim district.

According to Longole, the victims met police at night and fled triggering suspicion. He adds that police were forced to shoot the two in the legs.

“Our police officers were patrolling, so these two people after seeing the police started running away. The police were suspicious and thought they were cattle rustlers since they were carrying bows and arrows, ” he said.

Longole added that investigations into the incident have commenced.

James Tumuwa Shilaku the Resident District Commissioner Abim advised the public not to flee whenever they meet security personnel.

“We are in serious operations to end cattle rustling, so when they meet the forces they should stop, and identify themselves because when they run they will be presumed as wrong elements, “he said.

Margret Akidi, a resident of Kiru town council in Abim district says that the police should not use excessive force.

“We have people that have lost their lives in the hands of the reckless forces”, she said.

The security forces were deployed in Karamoja to end cattle rustling.

