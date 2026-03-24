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Police seize 106 kg of elephant ivory in Bukedea

The Independent March 24, 2026 NEWS Leave a comment

Elephant ivory that was seized

Bukedea, Uganda | Xinhua | Authorities have seized 106 kg of elephant ivory in Uganda’s eastern district of Bukedea, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said.

Police, working with UWA and acting on a tip, arrested five suspects in the operation, the authority said Monday in a post on social media.

The haul comes about a month after another in the northern district of Nwoya, where 10 pieces of raw elephant ivory weighing 154 kg were seized.

Ivory trafficking is a serious offense that threatens elephant populations, undermines conservation gains, and fuels organized criminal networks operating across borders, UWA said.

Enforcement operations are being intensified nationwide to dismantle wildlife trafficking networks wherever they operate, the agency said. ■

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