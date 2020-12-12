Police resort to CCTVs to hunt for mother of baby dumped at City square

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala central police station has resorted to Closed Circuit Television – CCTV camera footage to trace for a woman who dumped a seemingly one-month-old baby at City square on Friday night.

The Operations Commander at Kampala Central Police Station Ivan Nduhura and his team on night patrol found the baby crying in the cold at around 11pm. “During our patrol, we came across an abandoned baby girl at City square. She looks to be 1 month old. She is in good health,” Nduhura said.

Police tried to check the nearby area for the child’s mother in vain. A team of police officers who operate CCTV security cameras are currently reviewing the footage of Friday with the hope of identifying the person who could have dumped the toddler.

Since the baby was too young, CPS could not keep it at the station. Nduhura with the help of a female police officer resolved to take the baby to Sanyu babies home in Namirembe in the wee hours of the night. “We rushed her to Sanyu babies home to save her life,” Nduhura said.

Police have reportedly received requests from some people who are interested in adopting the toddler but they have to go through all the necessary legal processes. The homicide and gender departments recently expressed concern over the increasing cases of infanticide and child dumping.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said during investigations, police realized child deaths, mistreatment and desertions were often associated with significant social and domestic issues involving parents or guardians such as family misunderstandings, separation, divorce, alcohol, drug abuse, mental health issues and previous history of violence.

The Homicide and Gender departments indicate that in some months, more than 30 children are killed. Police also indicates that some child deaths are deliberately caused through maliciously administering substances or careless use of drugs, neglect or maltreatment by caregivers including parents and guardians.

URN