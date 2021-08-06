Police recover the late MP Abiriga’s stolen vehicle in DRC

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel have recovered a double cabin pick-up truck of the late MP Ibrahim Abiriga, which was stolen two weeks ago.

The vehicle registration number UAY 668G, white in colour went missing from late Abiriga’s residence in Anyafio village Arua city last month.

It was later established that the vehicle had been taken to the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and sold.

On Monday, the vehicle was found abandoned with the keys inside at a fuel station at Odramacaku trading centre in DRC Congo side and the number plates missing.

Security personnel at Odramacaku later notified Arua police which went and picked the vehicle and brought it to Arua for a thorough inspection. It was later handed over to the family on Thursday.

Festus Ayikobua, the RDC Arua while handing over the vehicle to Zaidi Edema, the son of late Abiriga appealed to the people to cooperate with security personnel to curb cases of insecurity.

Edema commended security personnel for recovering his late father’s car. He however said that they are living in fear due to threats from unknown people.

Abiriga was killed alongside his driver cum bodyguard, Saidi Butele Kongo, near his home at Kawanda, Wakiso district. However, his death has remained a puzzle with no leads and arrests made by police.

According to reports from the security department in Arua, there are 13 stolen vehicles, 8 of which are from Western Uganda believed to have been sold or kept in DR Congo.

From late July to date, two vehicles have been recovered so far from DRC and one motorcycle that was stolen from the UNHCR office two weeks ago.

URN