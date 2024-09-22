32 stolen motorcycle number plates recovered from banana plantation

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region have recovered 32 suspected stolen motorcycle number plates from a banana plantation in Bwase zone, Buwenge town council, Jinja district. This discovery followed intelligence-led investigations aimed at recovering a stolen motorcycle belonging to Wilson Balikoowa, a resident of Butegana East zone in Buwenge sub-county.

Balikoowa’s motorcycle, registered as UFP 341H, was reportedly stolen during the early hours of September 20, 2024, after thieves broke into his house and assaulted him. Upon reporting the incident to his colleagues, a search was launched in neighboring villages.

The investigation led police to the home of Samuel Mubiru in Bwase zone, where number plates from suspected stolen motorcycles were uncovered. Mubiru allegedly buried the number plates in his banana plantation after selling other parts of the stolen motorcycles.

The discovery has sparked unrest in the community, with residents attempting to vandalize Mubiru’s home. However, police have deployed heavily to prevent any further destruction. Some of the recovered number plates include UGB 846Z, UEP 689Q, UFZ 561U, UFE 597U, UFJ 996C, UEV 311Q, and others.

James Mubi, the Kiira regional police spokesperson, confirmed the incident and stated that police operations were intensified with the help of sniffer dogs, leading to the discovery. Mubiru is currently on the run, but detectives have been dispatched to track him down for his alleged involvement in aggravated robbery and motorcycle theft. Investigations are ongoing.

URN