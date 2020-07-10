Police plans fresh training for private security guards

The Uganda Police Force is to conduct training of all security guards in the country.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered the director in charge of private security guards and civilian firearms to immediately commence the training especially on how to manage the public and the use of firearms. It will last three to four months, he said.

Enanga said the decision to take back security guards for retraining was informed by the reported beating of a Makerere University student Emmanuel Tegu by unknown persons, in the presence of security guards who were incapable of saving him. Tegu eventually succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the attack.

Enanga said the police has already designed a curriculum that is going to be followed in the training. He said that what private companies will be doing is to recruit their personnel and then pass them to the police for training. Uganda has about 200 private security companies.

Enanga was however noncommittal on how much the excise is going to cost and who will be picking the bills.

Meanwhile, Police refused to be drawn into a shooting that happened in Kisaasi where it was said a senior UPDF office might have been arrested.