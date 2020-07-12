Police orders fresh investigations into Masaka cyclist’s death

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Operations Uganda Police Edward Ochom has ordered for fresh investigations into the death of a Boda Boda Cyclist in Masaka.

Hussein Walugembe, walked into a traffic office at Masaka Central Police Station on July 2 and doused himself with petrol claiming that the traffic police officers demanded a bribe to release his motorcycle.

Ochom told journalists in Masaka that police should conduct fresh investigations to establish what prompted Walugembe to set himself ablaze.

Ochom, says that the police is also considering transferring senior police officers in the district after they were being accused by cyclists for persecuting them.

Masaka resident district commissioner Herman Ssentongo asked the public to report cases of irresponsible officers to his office for action.

John Kato vice-chairperson of Masaka city motorcyclists says that many cyclists have been arrested and tortured during enforcement of presidential directives on the fight against COVID-19.