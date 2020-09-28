Police officers arrested over selling gun released after 1 month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After spending a month in cells, two police officers who had been arrested over selling the force’s gun to thugs have been released on bond.

Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Francis Olugu, who is the commandant of general crimes desk, confirmed to Uganda Radio Network –URN that Corporal Richard Iramo and Constable Andrew Opio have been released.

The police officers were arrested after the operations against poachers in Murchison National Park revealed that the gun some of the culprits were using had been bought from policemen.

“We preferred charges of corruption against the policemen but the DPP has returned the file demanding of us to fill some gaps. We decided to release the policemen on bond as we fill the gaps raised,” ACP Olugu said.

Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF team led by Col Allan Kyagungu and Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID team commanded by ACP Olugu launched a hunt for thugs in Murchison after rampant cases of poaching targeting buffaloes, antelopes and elephants.

The police and UPDF teams conducted the operations in Oyam and Nwoya districts where poachers had taken advantage of Covid-19 lockdown to terrorize wild animals. At least 14 suspects have so far been arrested.

Apart from Cpl Iramo and Constable Opio, other suspects include UPDF deserter Peter Ongom who was arrested with army gun S/NO 56-131006255 and he had been on wanted list under CRB 159/2020.

“Ongom is facing charges of desertion, being in possession of government stores and poaching,” ACP Olugu said.

The suspects have told police that they buy the guns from police officers and security guards at 800,000 shillings to 2 million shillings.

URN