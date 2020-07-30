Police officers accused of aiding escape of defilement suspect

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two police officers at Hoima central police station have been arrested for allegedly aiding the escape of a defilement suspect. The officers are Rose Adong and Detective Sylvia Kayaga.

It is alleged that they aided the escape of Kerett Byonabye from Hoima police station on July 9. Byonabye is accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl, a student of St Cyprian Secondary school in Buhanika sub-county, Hoima district.

The two officers were assigned to investigate the cases but later frustrated the case and aided the escape of the suspect.

Deo Obura, the Albertine Regional Police Commander says the officers are being investigated and will soon be charged.

He says several other officers at Hoima central police station are also being investigated for frustrating cases after they allegedly connive with the suspects.

Grace Mary Mugasa, the Mayor Hoima Municipality says several officers are conniving with defilement suspects to frustrate cases. She further accused parents of neglecting their parental roles of providing for their girl children.

Statistics from the criminal investigations department in the Bunyoro region show 191 defilement cases were recorded between March and May in the region.

According to the breakdown, 20 cases were reported in Kibaale, 34 in Kiryandongo, 16 in Buliisa, 21 in Kakumiro, 22 in Masindi, 20 in Hoima, 27 in Kikuube and 31 in Kagadi.

******

URN