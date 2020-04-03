Police officer in Mukono arrested for assaulting journalist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police officer attached to Buziranjovu police post in Mukono district has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a journalist.

David Musisi Karyankolo working for Bukedde television in Mukono district is admitted at Herona Hospital in a coma after he was severely beaten on Thursday by Noah Mukosi and other LDU personnel.

According to Hadijah Namutebi the wife to Karyankolo, his husband was attacked at home on a veranda while preparing water for bathing. Namutebi says that the security personnel accused him of violating the curfew.

Dr Moses Keeya of Herona hospital says that they managed to save him from heavy bleeding though he later went into comma for about 10 hours.

Since the government declared a lockdown, this is the fourth time a journalist is being attacked by security officers in Mukono.

On Wednesday Henry Nsubuga a journalist with New Vision was forced to delete footage from his camera by the Mukono Police Division Commander Joab Wabwiire.

On the same day, Daniel Mwesigwa an NTV reporter was beaten by the personal bodyguard of the Resident District Commissioner Mukono, Fred Bamwiine for recording residents protesting the delayed issuance of travel permits.

On Thursday Martin Yiga working for Simba FM Radio was also severely beaten and admitted to Mukono general hospital for reporting news about implementation of the curfew.

URN