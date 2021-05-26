Police officer dies after falling off speeding patrol vehicle

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police officer has died after falling off a speeding patrol vehicle. Emmanuel Walubengo who was attached to Elegu police station in Amuru district died instantly on Tuesday evening after falling off a speeding police pickup registration number UP 5769.

The incident happened in Labongo Gali trading centre along Amuru road in Amuru sub county at around 7:20pm as the vehicle was returning to Elegu police station.

Walubengo was part of the team that had transported suspects from Elegu police station to Amuru Magistrates in Otwee town council aboard the same vehicle.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN on Tuesday evening that the police vehicle was being driven by David Ocheng, who is also attached to the Field Force Unit (FFU).

Without disclosing details and the number of occupants in the vehicle, Mudong said that they have commenced investigations into the matter vide TAR 39/201 at Amuru police station.

The deceased’s body is lying at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu city pending an autopsy.

URN