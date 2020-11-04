Police officer commits suicide

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police officer in Kasese district has committed suicide using his own firearm. The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Francis Madici, who was attached to the Field Force Unit-FFU at Hima Division police station.

Madici allegedly shot himself through the chin at the station on Tuesday afternoon in the presence of other police officers.

Christopher Happy, the Hima town council Deputy Mayor who was known to the deceased says residents were alerted by the gunshot and moments later saw police officers taking measurements at the suicide scene.

A police officer at Hima division police station told URN on condition of anonymity that the deceased spent the better part of Monday by himself and in a low mood.

He however said there were no known serious issues around his life. The Rwenzori Region Police Commander Samuel Asiimwe declined to comment on the matter saying they are still investigating.

******

URN