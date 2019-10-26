Police officer charged over Entebbe expressway murder

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A police constable Davis Taremwa has been charged with two counts of murder, over a shooting that claimed two lives along the Entebbe Expressway, last month. Taremwa appeared before the magistrate’s court in Entebbe yesterday afternoon.

The court heard that on September 5, 2019, Taremwa, and others still at large, murdered Joshua Ruhegyera Nteireho and Merinah Tumukunde, at Nambigirwa bridge along the Entebbe Expressway.

Taremwa was arrested after his gun was found at the scene of the crime. He later told the police that Nteireho had picked him from Hidden Treasure Hotel in Entebbe and taken him to Millennium hotel in Zzana, where they met a one Robert Suubi for a transaction. According to Taremwa, the transaction involved the sale of a motor vehicle a Toyota Harrier at a cost of 25 million Shillings.

But Taremwa says that Nteireho abandoned him at the hotel with Suubi and drove away with his gun. Shortly after, Nteireho was reported dead.

Prosecution led by the Resident State Attorney Arnold Lukwago said that investigations in the case were not complete. However, Entebbe Grade One Magistrate Joanita Muwanika did not allow Taremwa to take plea since his case is capital in nature and falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was remanded until 18 November 2019.

URN