Police make early deployment at Mukono EC offices

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mukono have made early deployment at the district electoral commission offices in order to avoid chaos at the center.

Two check points have been mounted at the two main road entries from Kampala. Deployments have also been made outside and inside the main gate of the electoral commission offices.

Police officers from the two divisions of Mukono and Naggalama have been deployed. Abubakar Musiho, the Mukono division police commander says the deployment is intended to prevent disorder planned by some candidates.

He says they received information about some candidates with plans of coming for nominations escorted by big numbers of supporters.

“It does not make sense to be escorted by all your supporters at the center were they are not needed. We shall need to respect the guidelines for Covid-19 which become difficult to observe once we allow everyone to access the center,” he explained.

Muganzi Mark Mayanja, the district returning officer says each candidate is allowed to access the nomination center with seconders and proposers.

“Security is going to help us observe social distancing among other standard working procedures.” Muganzi says.

URN has observed hand washing stands set at the main gate, but there are no temperature guns in use.

Today 17 people are scheduled to be nominated at Mukono including the State Minister for water Ronald Kibuule, Johnson Muyanja Ssenyonga for Mukono south, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko, Nakifuma County and George Fred Kagimu the Current Mukono Municipal Mayor now vying for the Parliamentary seat on the Democratic Party ticket.

********

URN