Police make arrest as search for missing IHK doctor intensifies

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A US-based Ugandan doctor is being held at Kabalagala Police Station in Kampala, in relation to the disappearance of Dr. Cathy Agaba, of International Hospital Kampala-IHK.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, confirmed that a US-based doctor whose name he declined to reveal, is being interrogated at Kabalagala Police Station over Dr. Agaba’s disappearance.

“I only know that we have one person we are interrogating over Dr. Cathy Agaba’s disappearance. The person being interrogated is a US-based doctor but I am not going to reveal his particulars now,” Onyango said.

Although Onyango did not divulge particulars of the arrested US-based doctor, URN has since established that the suspect is Dr. Andrew Ntambi who was allegedly seen with Dr. Agaba on the day she disappeared.

Police reportedly zeroed on Ntambi after a medical student in Kabalagala alerted police that he had last seen the duo moving together.

“The student who alerted police is doing his internship in Uganda and is a Kenyan national. In his information to police, he indicated that he saw Agaba with Ntambi and this was the reason why Ntambi is being held by police,” a source said.

Agaba’s disappearance was registered at Kabalagala Police Station on CRB 447/2019. Onyango on Thursday says that the hunt for Agaba had been intensified and police had registered promising clues.

“It is true that our officers are investigating the disappearance of Dr. Agaba that was brought to us last night [Wednesday]. Our team is doing whatever is possible to trace for her and we ask the family to be calm she will be recovered,” Onyango said.

Agaba’s neighbors at an apartment reportedly belonging to one of the cultural leaders told police in their statements that Agaba was seen leaving her apartment during day time holding a briefcase like someone who was headed for a trip.

****

URN