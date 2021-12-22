Police launches crackdown on illegal gunmen in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Gulu district have launched a crackdown on illegal gunmen who are reportedly terrorizing the locals.

This follows an outcry from the local leaders who say the suspected gunmen are in Awach, Paibona, and Patiko sub counties in Gulu district.

Swaib Taban, the Gulu District Police Commander says having been tipped off about the existence of the illegal gunmen in the communities, they have launched an operation to have them arrested and investigated.

Taban revealed that with the intelligence reports they have so far gathered, he is hopeful that the gunmen shall be got very soon.

Samuel Baker Mwaka, the councilor LCV for Patiko sub county in Gulu district says over the past two weeks, several gunshots were heard in Paibona sub county at night. He revealed that the bullets were fired in the air and buildings of some individuals and that to date, the gunmen have not yet been identified, something that is causing fear in the lives of the locals.

According to Mwaka, if the illegal gunmen are not hunted and apprehended, they would form a cartel in the near future which would be very hard to fight, and that the level of insecurity may worsen during this festive season if no action is taken immediately.

Stephen Odong Latek, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner revealed that the hunt for the suspected illegal gunmen has been intensified during this festive season.

According to Latek, security forces have recently arrested dozens of suspected criminals who had intentions to cause insecurity in Gulu city, and that the suspects have been transferred to police headquarters in Kampala for interrogation.

He also added that a number of criminal gangs have been arrested after they were found with house-breaking equipment as well as bunches of keys.

URN