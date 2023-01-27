Police investigates mysterious death of two brothers in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Soroti are investigating circumstances under which two brothers died in Agaya village, Arapai sub county in Soroti district on Wednesday night.

The brothers have been identified as Levi Okello, 30 and Michael Etoru, 26.

The duo died after allegedly drinking a concoction prepared by a man whose details have been concealed by the police for purposes of investigations.

According to reports, trouble for the brothers started when their father identified as Joseph Emoru lost a bull a fortnight ago. Simon Peter Emetu, the LC3 Chairperson of Arapai sub county says that Emoru, in an attempt to recover the stolen bull valued at more than one million shillings resorted to witchcraft in an attempt to recover his bull.

But reports indicate that before using witchcraft, Emoru reportedly convened a family meeting to inquire whether anyone among his children had any knowledge on the whereabouts of his bull.

Emetu says that the desperate father convened another meeting in the village to inquire and warn residents of dire consequences should he apply the last option (witchcraft), but nobody came up with information about his bull.

He says that the purported witch doctor arrived on Wednesday to perform his rituals after issuing another warning to the family which later saw two brothers dead. Information in the village indicates that 10 people took the concoction but the others are still alive.

Moses Olang, the District Police Commander of Soroti says the police are hunting for the said witch doctor on charges of murder. He says that the suspect was paid two million shillings by Emoru to try to rescue the lives of the deceased but in vain.

According to the District Police Commander, Emoru had reported the case of the loss of his bull to the police but decided to take another approach as the police were still conducting investigations.

Although the approach used by Emoru to seek justice could have resulted into the death of his children, Emetu says that a number of people in his community have resorted to witchcraft whenever their cattle go missing.

URN