Police investigates kidnap of FDC candidate for Omoro by-election

Aswa River Region Police are investigating the alleged abduction of Dick Denis Owani, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidate in the Omoro County Parliamentary by-election. Owani reportedly went missing on Wednesday evening after unknown men abducted him along Bobi-Aboke road in Adyeda village, Bobi Sub-county, Omoro District.

Owani confirmed to Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Thursday that he was indeed abducted but decline to divulge more details. “I can confirm to you that I was abducted from a place called Adyeda on Bobi-Aboke road,” he said.

Police say the aspirant claimed his abductors drove and dumped him, some 40 kilometers away in Kamdini Town Council in Oyam District. This came a few hours to Owani’s nomination later today by the Electoral Commission.

Damali Nachuha, the Aswa River Region Police Commander notes that they are investigating the incident to ascertain whether the kidnap indeed took place or was stage-managed to gain political attention. She says once the allegations are found to be factual, they won’t hesitate to apprehend the culprits behind the act.

She notes that they prepared to ensure the by-election processes go smoothly arguing that they have enough security personnel on the ground.

Four aspirants including Owani are expected to be nominated today by the Electoral Commission at Omoro District Council hall.

The aspirants are Terrence Odonga and Onen Jimmy Walter, both independents and Simon Toolit Akecha, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate.

Moses Kagoona, the electoral Commission Returning Officer Omoro District, says that the nomination of the parliamentary candidates kicked off smoothly.

He says one independent candidate, Jimmy Walter Onen has been successfully nominated.

Others to be nominated are the district woman councillor for Lalogi/Lakwaya and the male councillor representing older persons in Acet Town council.

At least 11 aspirants picked nomination forms to contest in the Omoro County Parliamentary by-election. The candidates include Andrew Ojok, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer, Oscar Kizza, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Flagbearer, and Brian Cana of Justice Forum (Jeema).

Others are Jolly Grace Laker, Eric Lajul, Andrew Okot, and Isaac Ojok all independent candidates. The seat fell vacant following the death of the former legislator and Speaker of parliament, Jacob Oulanyah. The Electoral Commission has scheduled May 26 as the polling date for parliamentary candidates in Omoro County.