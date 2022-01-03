Police investigates dropped leaflets in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Hoima have heightened security after leaflets were dropped in different parts of Kyabigambire sub county.

The leaflets were dropped by unknown people calling themselves members of the Bijambya group. They were found in the villages of Kisabagwa, Bugandale, Kasunga, Bineneza, Mparangasi, Kibugubya, and Nyakabingo East in Kyabigambire sub-county written in Luganda language with messages threatening to attack leaders.

Some of the people to be attacked are Alex Mwesigwa, the Kyambigambire LC3 chairperson, Irene Nabada, the Kyabigambire sub county council speaker, Twaha Kyamanywa, the Bugandale LCI chairperson, Benson Mbabazi, the Kisabagwa LCI chairperson, Paul Kato from Kasunga village, Adriko Malon, Yose Afidra, Vicent Sansiyo all residents of Bineneza village among other residents.

The message on the leaflet read, “Get prepared very soon we are raiding your villages to cause havoc. We are coming and the people listed below are the ones we shall start with”.

Security personnel have intensified both foot and motorized patrols in the different villages within the sub-county and the entire district, to beef up the already existing efforts of village security committees.

Alex Mwesigwa, the Kyabigambire sub county LCIII chairperson has tasked security personnel to thoroughly investigate the source of the dropped leaflets.

Edward Leku, a resident of Bineneza says that they have remained vigilant and are also relying on security personnel for protection.

Hillary Tumusiime, the LCV councilor says that they are currently mobilizing village chairpersons to ensure that they embrace neighborhood watch policy.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says that investigations have started. He adds that security has already been beefed up in the area.

He adds that the investigators have started examining some of the leaflets, which will ease the efforts of tracking down the suspects.

****

URN