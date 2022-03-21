Police investigate defilement, murder of 10 year old in Kassanda

Kassanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been arrested and detained as the police in Kassanda investigate murder and aggravated defilement of a 10-year-old girl.

The police said that Hope Tumukunde, the deceased, was found dead hours after she was sent to fetch water from a dam with her 3-year-old brother.

Tumukunde according to police detectives was a daughter to Samuel Bakunda and Scovia Mbabazi, both residents of Kamuli local council I in Kalwana sub county, Kassanda district.

Racheal Kawala, the police spokesperson for Wamala region confirmed the murder saying the force is investigating the March 19 incident.

However, Kawala did not identify the suspect saying that it would jeopardize the police investigations.

Kawala said that on Saturday morning, the deceased was sent together with her brother called Eriya Nshuti to fetch water but they did not return home. According to the police, the deceased’s body was discovered after a search was mounted in the evening by residents led by the father of the deceased.

Kawala told the press that following the search, both victims were found but Hope was dead while the brother was alive. She said that the police task teams responded to the scene upon receiving the information where the scene of crime was documented and relevant statements recorded.

Last month, the police commenced investigations into a double murder incident in which a 13-year-old boy was allegedly killed in Kassanda district after which the suspected killer was lynched by the angry residents.

It is alleged that the teenager, Paddy Tumukunde who was a Primary six pupil at Highlight Junior Academy was killed by a one Zambi who was also lynched by the public upon confessing to committing the crime.

The double murder incident is the third one bringing to 5 the number of people killed under unclear and cases being investigated by the police in less than a week.

The police are still investigating another murder incident in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Rihanna Namuyombya, a resident of Buwejje trading centre, Kyato parish, Mbirizi sub county in Kassanda district and Arian Senkumba, her killer.

*****

URN