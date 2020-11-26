Police in Iganga blocks presidential candidate John Katumba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, John Katumba spent Thursday in running battles with police after being blocked from addressing his supporters in Iganga and Jinja districts.

Katumba started with a procession along Iganga main street. However, police intercepted his vehicle and blocked him from conducting his activities.

He then jumped out of his vehicle and fled to the market forcing his Electoral Commission escorts and police officers to run after him.

Police led by Kenneth Muheirwe, the Iganga district police commander managed to arrest Katumba before escorting him out of Iganga town.

At around 1:30 pm, Katumba made his maiden visit to Jinja city with stopovers in Bugembe and Mailo Mbili areas where he addressed dozens of his supporters.

He later drove to Jinja’s central business area and jumped out of his vehicle, however, police officers led by the in-charge of the Jinja city police station, Moses Kamomo arrested Katumba and directed him to return to his vehicle.

Kamomo argued that Katumba was not supposed to hold campaigns in Jinja today.

“The EC program indicates that Katumba is supposed to campaign here on Friday and we were surprised to see him campaigning here,” he says.

Katumba however claims that he was trying to book cheap hotel rooms for his entourage in Jinja city’s downtown areas of Obote way and Spire road when police officers intercepted him.

Katumba was forced out of Jinja town through the Nile Bridge and cautioned to follow his campaign schedules.

