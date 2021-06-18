Police in Arua shot minor while in pursuit of an alleged criminal

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 16-year old pupil of Ombatini Primary School in Terego district is struggling for his life after his two legs were shattered by a Police Flying Squad officer during a shoot-out operation in Arua Central Division, Arua City.

Hussein Yusuf of Oyoze cell in Arua Central Division had both legs shattered when he was shot at by a team of four police officers who fired indiscriminately as they pursued and attempted to arrest a suspected criminal in the cell but met resistance from the community members.

According to relatives of the victim, the minor was performing ablution for 1pm prayers near their home yesterday when bullets caught him in the legs and he fell down. Yusuf Ismail, an elder brother to the victim said he had come out of the house to see what was happening as bullets were fired only so see his brother bleeding helplessly on the ground.

Hussein’s sister, Samari Eyotaru said her brother was rushed to Arua regional referral hospital where it was established through imaging scan that both his two legs were broken

Following the incident, relatives of the victim informed the police at Arua CPS who swung into action and opened a case of attempted murder under Arua SD Ref. 54/16/06/2021 against one of the officers, whose name they are however withholding saying that revealing it at this stage would jeopardize investigations.

Hudson Ocheng, the Police Spokesperson for West Nile confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing into the incident.

Ocheng added that the police officers fired after meeting resistance from the community who blocked them from arresting a suspect in connection with the theft of a motorcycle Reg. No. UFE 159N.

Reports from the relatives of Hussein indicate that by Thursday evening, doctors at Arua Regional Referral Hospital had referred the victim for further management at Lacor hospital as police had reportedly gone into negotiations with the family on footing the medical bills and probable compensation.

Since the disbanding of the Flying Squad more than three years ago, the W. Nile Police Flying Squad has apparently continued to operate independent of CID supervision under which they were placed for deployment and operations.

URN