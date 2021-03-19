Police impounds 63 motorcycles in operation against illegal roadside stages

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The traffic police at Kampala Central Police Station has impounded 63 motorcycles in an operation against illegal roadside stages.

Elly Kaigwa, the CPS traffic police commander spearheaded the operation in which the motorcycles were impounded majorly on Kampala road and Jinja road.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said the operation was launched following the increasing confusion on roads caused by boda boda riders who park anywhere waiting for passengers.

Onyango said even leaders of various stages had raised concern that passengers were no longer going to their stages because of riders who divert them at roadsides. Police said the operation will continue to ensure illegal boda boda stages are phased out.

Police have said they will issue penalty tickets to all owners of the impounded motorcycles and they must come with proof of payment before they get them back. Onyango added that owners must also present National IDs and logbooks to show ownership of the motorcycles.

The public has also been warned against using bodabodas and motorcycles parked at ungazzetted stages since the riders could be criminals. The warning comes two days after the Flying Squad arrested four more suspects in their ongoing crackdown on criminals targeting members of the public on Kampala streets, access routes and major roads.

Police identified the suspects as Charles Busingye, Lines Stuart, Bashir Nsubuga and Shadia Nalugwa. Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said the arrest of the four came after members of the public apprehended Derrick Munywevu for attacking Patrick Bukenya, an electrician in Bunamwaya in Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso district.

Locals handed over Munywevu to Bunamwaya police and during interrogation implicated Busingye, Nalugwa, Nsubuga and Stuart as some of his accomplices. Police started tracing for the group until they apprehended them.

Earlier, Edward Osiru Ochom, the Director of Police Operations Services ordered the Police Flying Squad and Crime Intelligence to hunt for thugs captured on Closed Circuit Television- CCTV cameras on motorcycles attacking drivers and pedestrians believed to be carrying huge sums of money.

Some of the impounded motorcycles allegedly used by thugs include a TVS registration number UFD 976Q and red that was used to attack and rob Bukenya. The others are registration number UFD445F and UER 789H. The latest suspects have been operating mainly along the axis of Salaama – Makindye – Bunamwaya – Rubaga.

