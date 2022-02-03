Police hunt for teacher on the run over defilement of pupil

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima is hunting for a primary school teacher over alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl.

The suspect has only been identified as Leonard, a teacher at Yana Primary school in Hoima East division, Hoima city while the girl is also a pupil of the same school.

It is alleged that on January 26, 2022, the teacher found the girl shopping for scholastic materials at Hoima central market and convinced her to go with him to his home in Kinubi, a Hoima city suburb.

The teacher allegedly locked the girl inside his room the whole day and convinced her to have sex with him.

The girl’s parents became suspicious after they waited for her to return home in vain. The following day when the girl returned home, they tasked her to explain where she had spent the night, but she declined.

When the parents became tougher on her, she revealed that she slept at the teacher’s place and that he forced her to have sex with him. This prompted the parents to file a case at Hoima city central police station.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the teacher has since gone into hiding adding that he is being pursued.

According to Hakiza, once arrested, the suspect will be produced before the court to be charged with defilement.

On January 27, 2022, another primary school teacher in Hoima city was arrested for aggravated defilement.

George Obiga, 36, a teacher at Mother Claudia Primary school in Rwenkobe cell in Hoima West division is accused of defiling an eight-year-old pupil.

Obiga reportedly sneaked into the minor’s home in Rwenkobe cell on January 27, 2022, while her parents were away and defiled her.

Residents heard the minor screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening, only to find Obita red-handed defiling the minor.

He managed to escape but residents pursued him until they apprehended him. They handed him over to Hoima City central police station where he is locked up for aggravated defilement.

*****

URN