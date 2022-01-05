Police hunt for suspect on the run over murder of his girlfriend

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Lubowa have recovered the body of a Kenyan National who was killed in a suspected domestic brawl with her boyfriend who is currently on the run.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson identified the deceased as Lydia Wanyuki, a maid in Munyonyo who was killed by Patrice Ochen in one of estates in Lubowa, in Makindye-Ssabagabo, Wakiso district.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that Wanyuki spent the New Year celebrations at her boyfriend’s place in Lubowa. However, in the early hours of Tuesday, the couple developed a misunderstanding resulting in a fight that claimed her life.

Police detectives from the homicide office who visited the scene said the killer used bricks to hit her on the head several times until she breathed her last. Owoyesigyire said police are currently hunting for Ochen who is on the run.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating circumstances under which a Ugandan passenger died on Modern Coast bus in Kampala. The deceased, Shamilah Abduh Azizi, who was on board the Modern Coast bus from Nairobi to Kampala together with her husband Muhamad Ssekimpi was found dead moments after reaching Kampala.

The deceased is said to have returned from Abu Dhabi where she was working as a domestic worker. Owoyesigyire explains that police have recorded statements from the husband who claims that the wife was returning to get treatment from Uganda after developing unknown illnesses that caused her to quit the job.

“The body has been taken to the city mortuary for a postmortem report that will help to identify her cause of death, while both the driver of the bus and the husband have recorded statements as the investigations continue,” Owoyesigyire added.

Last week, another passenger Peter Apangu, a resident of Katooke, Bwaise also died in a Taxi travelling from Bwaise to the city centre. The homicide team said the deceased had a swelling on the eye, an indication that he was beaten or hit. This led to the arrest of the driver of the taxi, John Semwogerere and his conductor Bruno Mawejje.

