‘Police hand over former CID spokesperson Charles Twine to SFC’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reports indicate that former Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Twine is being detained by Special Forces Command (SFC) for unknown reasons.

According to reliable sources, Twine was reportedly summoned on Tuesday night to face the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba and his deputy James Ochaya for yet-to-be-known reasons. Twine, who had travelled with Members of Parliament since he was deployed at Parliament as a CID officer three years ago, travelled on Tuesday night to meet the police’s topmost commanders on Wednesday morning.

Sources indicate that by 7:30 am on Wednesday, Twin,e according to sources was at Naguru and later on appeared before IGP Byakagaba and his deputy Ochaya.

It is not clear what Twine had committed that required IGP and his deputy’s attention. But sources say Twine was afterwards handed over to SFC soldiers who had been waiting in a vehicle parked within the premises of the Naguru Police Headquarters.

According to his colleagues, Twine was driven by SFC soldiers to unknown destination and his vehicle still remains parked at Naguru police headquarters and his known telephone contacts have since gone off.

When contacted, Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Acting Spokesperson, Col Chris Magezi, referred Uganda Radio Network to SFC Spokesperson Maj Jimmy Omara. “I haven’t got any information regarding Twine’s arrest by our officers. But let me verify, and I will provide the information when I get it,” Maj Omara said.

SFC is the elite military brigade responsible for protecting President Yoweri Museveni and his family members, including key vital government installations. SFC has recently been accused of being a force linked to abductions, mostly members belonging to the opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The latest victim is NUP President Bobi Wine’s bodyguard Edward Ssebuwuufu, commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, who was reportedly abducted by the SFC and spent several days held incommunicado.

Twine was the CID Spokesperson during the tenure of Grace Akullo. He was however, transferred from CID as soon as Maj Tom Magambo replaced Akullo.

***

URN