Police fire tear gas to disperse People Power supporters in Kamwokya, Kalerwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police on Tuesday have fired teargas and live bullets in some parts of Kampala to disperse supporters of People Power movement.

In Kamwokya, riot police officers were forced to use teargas to disperse and intercept supporters of several aspirants. The crowds were mobilized by aspirants from various constituencies mainly around Kampala who were returning nomination forms for endorsement by the pressure group ahead of 2021 general elections.

The large crowds drew the attention of the police led by the Kira road DPC Herbert Nuwagaba who fired tear gas to disperse the supporters.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson says that police was forced to use teargas after the supporters failed to heed to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health regarding public gatherings.

In Bwaise, Kalerwe and Kanyanya, police led by the DPC Wandegeya Denis Odongo and military police personnel also used teargas to disperse crowds who had converged along the road as Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Kyagulanyi was being hosted on Top TV in the morning.

Chaos ensued at Kalerwe roundabout as Bobi Wine, the Kyandondo East Member of Parliament who wanted to drive along the northern bypass to Kamwokya was diverted by police to his home in Magere in Wakiso.

It was when Bobi Wine and his supporters refused to use the road they had been asked by police that teargas and bullets were fired forcing traders to close their shops.

Bobi Wine and his supporters were overpowered by police and drove along Gayaza road.

Some traders accused the police of using tear gas and yet Bobi Wine’s supporters were peaceful.

*****

URN