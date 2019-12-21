Police express concern over increasing number of cars with no number plates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic police in Kampala Metropolitan Policing Areas has expressed worry over the increasing numberless cars.

Norman Musinga, the Kampala traffic police commander, said they have now launched a crackdown on all cars without number plates including those that only have single plates.

Musinga warned drivers to dare not attempt driving on any of the roads in Kampala without a valid number plate. Such drivers, according to Musinga, will be detained for more than 24 hours before they are taken to court.

Musinga has reminded drivers and passengers to always fasten the safety belts. Police said 80 percent victims of motor vehicles that overturn died because they had not fastened their seat belts.

Drivers have also been tasked to endeavor that they carry their valid driving permits at all times. This, Musinga, said is the only way one can prove that is an authorized driver. Drivers with invalid, expired or forged number plates have been cautioned against driving as they won’t appreciate the outcomes.

Police have also warned Ugandans who have come from abroad to celebrate Christmas not to cause confusion on roads as their excuses of not being conversant with traffic rules and regulations will not spare them from going to jail.

Other traffic guidelines that drivers have been reminded to comply with include ensuring motor vehicles are in good mechanical conditions by checking tyres and brakes in order not to endanger other people’s lives.

Musinga has further cautioned motorists to avoid over speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Public service vehicles like taxis and buses are warned against carrying excess passengers. Police said they know you have the coordinators who keep alerting them in order to avoid police traps including putting excess passengers on motorcycles to pass check points.

Records of show accidents are mostly registered in the month of December. Last year alone 312 motorcyclists and passengers died in accidents country wide in December. Kampala Metropolitan Police Area recorded 878 accidents in December last year which was a 4 percent decrease compared to 2017.

******

URN