Construction of Kidepo International Airport kicks off to boost Karamoja tourism

Karenga, Uganda | URN | Construction of the long-anticipated Kidepo International Airport has officially begun with a ground-breaking ceremony in Karenga District.

It is anticipated that the airport will boost tourism and accelerate development in the Karamoja sub-region. President Museveni presided over the ground-breaking ceremony. He said, “I officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for Kidepo International Airport in Karenga District. I reminded the wananchi that Karamoja has come a long way from the days of insecurity, cattle rustling, and lawlessness.”

He noted that the restoration of peace has created the conditions for the Karamoja region to develop.

” The airport will improve access to Kidepo Valley National Park, boost tourism, attract investors, create jobs for our young people, and expand markets for local products.”

According to Museveni, already more than 1,600 Ugandans are employed on the project. “I thank our partners from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates for recognizing the immense opportunities that exist in Uganda and Africa.”

The project follows a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Uganda and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by Chairman Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, which will see the facility developed near Kidepo Valley National Park.

Located in Lomej, about three kilometres south of the park headquarters, the airport is expected to significantly improve access to one of Uganda’s most iconic tourism destinations, home to lions, giraffes, buffaloes, and other wildlife.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Deputy Director General Olive Birungi Lumonya said all regulatory and technical assessments for the project had been completed.

She said the Authority worked closely with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Karenga District Local Government, and other stakeholders to identify a suitable site.

“Technical studies confirmed this site provides the optimal balance between operational efficiency, aviation safety, environmental sustainability, and future expansion,” Lumonya said.

The airport is planned as a Code 4E international facility, with capacity for future expansion to Code 4F standards. It is designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 777-200ER, Boeing 747, Airbus A330, and A340.

Plans indicate a 3,000-metre runway with a width of 60 metres, including shoulders on both sides, allowing for regional and international operations once complete.

Authorities also confirmed that feasibility studies, environmental assessments, and engineering designs have already been concluded.

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairperson Abdallah Mohamad Sultan Al Owais said construction is already underway, including the development of 12.3 kilometres of access roads to support logistics at the site.“We spent about three years on feasibility and environmental studies,” he said, noting the need to balance development with wildlife conservation around the park.

He added that more than 1,600 workers, mostly from Karenga District, have been recruited for the project.

Minister for Karamoja Affairs designate John Baptist Lokii described the project as a major milestone for the region, attributing the renewed investment inflow to improved security in Karamoja.

He said Kidepo Valley National Park has historically been under-visited, recording relatively low tourist numbers over the years, and noted that the airport would transform tourism potential in the region.

“Conservation and tourism contribute significantly to GDP, and this airport will greatly increase those returns,” Lokii said.He also revealed plans to upgrade Nadunget Airstrip in Moroto District into a full airport as part of a wider regional aviation strategy.

Karenga District Woman MP and State Minister for Ethics Rose Lily Akello raised concerns over poor road infrastructure, urging the government to fast-track the tarmacking of the Karenga–Kitgum road to support construction logistics.