Police destroys 189 kilograms of impounded marijuana in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Arua on Thursday destroyed 189 kilograms of marijuana . The marijuana had been impounded at bus terminals and along Arua-Kampala road awaiting transportation over a period of time.

The marijuana was burnt with petrol by the police at the Arua police grounds after a court order was secured to have it publicly destroyed.

The marijuana parked in 11 sacks was impounded in a period of six months in Arua district with the help of locals and officials in-charge of luggage at bus terminals who tipped off the police.

David Obore, the OC Arua CPS who led the destruction exercise said most of the sacks of the dry marijuana were impounded from Gaagaa and KKT bus terminals while some were picked by the road sides as the owners waited to load them for transportation to Kampala.

He said police arrested three people in connection to the marijuana dealing and they have been prosecuted and sent on remand to Arua government prison.

Meanwhile, Josephine Angucia, the Police spokesperson for West Nile said most of the crimes registered by the police in Arua and other districts are largely related to consumption of narcotics like marijuana. She however warns the public against growing, possessing, selling and consuming the drug adding that police will arrest and prosecute those implicated.

According to police reports, marijuana is mainly grown in the sub counties of Logiri, Vurra and Arivu, all in Vurra county and most of this is smuggled and sold in DR Congo.

URN