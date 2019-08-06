Police destroy narcotics drugs worth UGX 4 Billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has destroyed 105 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Shillings 4 billion. The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General, Muzeeyi Sabiiti presided over the function to incinerate the drugs at the Police Drugs Destruction center in Nsambya barracks this afternoon.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate, Grace Akullo, said the drugs were confiscated between April and July 31 this year being smuggled out of the country. She disclosed that only one person was arrested with drugs destined for Uganda but majority were only using Entebbe airport as transit route.

Akullo said out of 105 kg, 98 kg were of heroin while the rest were cocaine and methamphetamine. She said there is need for everyone to participate in the fight against drug trafficking as its impact would be irreversible. She noted that drugs are now being sold to children in schools in form of cookies, something that has made several young people run mad.

The latest incineration of narcotics comes four months after drugs worth Shillings 7 billion shillings were destroyed in March this year. Akullo said 19 cases were taken to court in the last four months, in which suspects were fined between Shillings 20 to 60 million while others were sentenced to between 5 to 10 years in jail.

The Entebbe Chief Magistrate, Mary Babirye who tried 19 cases of drug traffickers urged police to always investigate and arrest people who load the suspects with drugs. Babirye said most of the suspects are being used by powerful and economically stable people who pay them huge sums of money. She also noted that some people are being targeted because they have no jobs.

Police destroyed 1052 drug pellets in 2008; 34 kg in 2011 and 153 kg in 2014. At least 9 suspects were arraigned in court on July after they were found with drugs. Majority of the suspects spent nights in top Kampala hotels.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General, Muzeeyi Sabiiti reminded public that 43 percent of the people admitted to Butabika Mental hospital are victims of drugs. HIV prevalence among drug abusers stands at 18 percent.

