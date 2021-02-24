Police, CMI disagree over list of abducted people

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have disagreed with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence on releasing names of abducted people whose whereabouts are still unknown.

The Joint security briefing that had been planned on Monday at 11 am was abruptly cancelled without any explanation.

However, Uganda Radio Network has reliably been informed by a senior police source that the top police leadership demanded to have a look at all the suspects who have not been arraigned in courts of law.

Sources added that deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, was expected to lead security chiefs in a police conference that was to give an account of all people who are being held by CMI and Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force –JATT.

It is reported that police directors among others CID boss, AIGP Grace Akullo and Crime Intelligence director, Brig Chris Damulira, informed a meeting attended by police officials that they had not seen any of the persons being held by Army agencies.

“When the DIGP and other directors received a copy containing names of 200 people from CMI, they asked the directors of CID and CI whether they had seen the suspects. They all said they had not seen the suspects. It was at this point they asked themselves what shows the suspects were still alive and safe,” the source said.

The meeting, according to sources, resolved that CID and CI teams must have a look at the suspects before they read names to the public. It is reported that a decision was made that the names should not be released until the condition of all the suspects is ascertained.

“We should not hold the responsibility of suspects we don’t have. What if we say they are safe when they have been tortured or killed? If not, we shall just email the names to journalists as received from CMI,” the source said quoting the meeting.

Brig Flavia Byekwaso told URN that the names of the suspects shall be released soon. She urged Ugandans to be patient. “You just be patient. The list will come out very soon. Nothing to worry about,” Brig Byekwaso said.

President Museveni in his address barely a fortnight ago confirmed that the Army was holding over 200 suspects who he referred to as terrorists. Museveni said he deployed military commandos who did a good job by arresting all people who planned to engage in violent and terrorism-related activities before, during and after the general elections.

Museveni was declared the winner of the January 14 presidential elections with 58 percent while his closest rival Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bob Wine scored 35 percent.

Nevertheless, security operatives have since November last year been abducting people in places like Kawaala, Makerere, Masanafu, Kisekka, Kisenyi, Bugolobi, Kireka, Mukono, Wakiso, Mpigi, Masaka and Lwengo.

********

URN