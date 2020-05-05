Police closes spare parts shops in Kisekka market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Spare parts shops in Kisekka market were on Tuesday morning closed by police.

In his address, President Yoweri Museveni allowed reopening of wholesale shops, hardware shops, garages, restaurants and warehouses among others.

However, on Tuesday hundreds of traders selling motor vehicle spare parts opened for business but were stopped by the police.

Eric Kawuma, a mechanic in Kisekka market says police stormed the market at around 8:00 am and ordered all spare parts shops to close and also ordered all the mechanics out of the market.

He said that the police told them to return to the market after they have put in place COVID-19 preventive measures.

Other angry mechanics and spare parts sellers accused the police of misinterpreting the president’s directives.

However, at Old Kampala, URN reporters saw many spare parts shops opened.

Hajji Suleiman Wasswa, a spare parts dealer at Old Kampala road says their shops had been closed by the police but later re-opened.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that police will remain deployed at Kiseka market as they wait for further guidance on the operations of spare part shops.

