Police brutality and bias affect credibility of 2021 elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masaka Diocese Catholic Bishop Serverus Jumba and his predecessor, Reverend John Baptist Kaggwa have cautioned security agencies against the use of excessive force in course of executing their duties.

Making specific reference to the recent fracases that ensued as security operatives highhandedly arrested some of the presidential candidates on their nomination day, the Bishops expressed concern that such scary scenes taint the country’s image and cast doubt over its future.

On Tuesday, the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amurait Oboi and Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu of the National Unity Platform-NUP were brutally arrested by police on their way respectively to and from the Electoral Commission’s nomination venue at Kyambogo University grounds.

In his homily during a funeral mass at Ntale village in Kalungu district, the Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa complained about security forces executing their duties with a lot of bias, which he says negates the principles of democratic political participation in the country.

Kaggwa noted that the bias of security agencies coupled with brutality on opposition politicians and their supporters puts doubt on the credibility of the 2021 general elections the country is heading to.

He has challenged the security forces to avoid being predictive in their actions, warning that this will endanger their relationship with the citizens, a situation that may lead to bitter clashes between both parties which isn’t good for the country.

To Bishop Serverus Jumba, the brutality with which security operatives handle opposition politicians may breed bitter clashes between supporters of different political parties something that will lead to unwanted political tensions ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

He has challenged the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party leaders to focus their campaign on convincing ideas to win the support of Ugandans rather than employing tools of coercion.

The comments by the two Bishops have come a day after titular head of Islamic faith; Prince Khassim Nakibinge Kankungulu also came out condemn security for their actions.

******

URN