Police boss sues wedding decorator for breach of contract

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wesley Nganizi, the Elgon Region Police Commander has dragged Anna Kintu, a wedding decorator to court for alleged failure to deliver decorating materials on his wedding.

Through his lawyers of Kirya and Company Advocates, Nganizi contends that he contracted Kintu in July 2019 to provide decoration services at his weeding that took place on August 24 at Nsambya in Kampala at the cost of 12 million Shillings.

Nganizi says that he contracted Kintu based on her professionalism, exposure and experience after she seemed to acknowledge and understand that Nganizi, the then Kampala Metropolitan North Regional Police Commander had invited high profile guests from near and abroad to be part of the celebration.

He paid a deposit of 2.9 million Shillings on July 5 and completed the balance on another day and agreed with Kintu, in the presence of Winnie Mabirizi, who brokered the deal, that she provides memorable and magnificent decorations to make his function colorful since it was once in his lifetime.

“It was thus agreed that the decoration would be magnificent, of the nature that would cause impressive videos and photos –the plaintiff’s treasure chest forever”, reads the document. He explains that a few days to the wedding, Kintu personally assured him that all was set for the ceremony when she attended his last wedding meeting together with Winnie Mabirizi.

Nganizi, however, states that to his surprise neither Kintu nor Mabirizi showed up for the wedding. He says the two neither picked nor returned his phone calls and instead sent a team of three people to decorate the wedding venue,, which turned out to be a mockery.

“The materials brought by the decoration team were inadequate and not according to the specifications as were detailed by the defendant (Kintu) herself. The tents were just improvised by Management of the gardens because the defendant charged with the task of overseeing the setting of the venue absconded from duty”, the document states.

He adds that the materials were ill fitting and shabby in no way reflecting Nganizi’s aspirations and they could neither befit his high profile guests some of whom came from Europe and United States. Nganizi argues that his reputation of being a perfectionist with a long impressive curriculum vitae and excellent record was damaged by Kintu because of breach of contract.

He now wants court to order to Kintu to pay him 250 million Shillings in compensation for the damage. The Deputy Registrar of High Court, Sarah Langa has since summoned Kintu to file his defense within 15 days before the matter is fixed for hearing.

URN