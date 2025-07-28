Police blocks thanksgiving organized by NUP aspirant

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region on Sunday blocked a thanksgiving event organized in Jinja City by National Unity Platform-NUP member Suleiman Namwoza.

Namwoza is currently aspiring for the NUP flag to contest for the Jinja South West parliamentary seat. She had organized the event at the Mpumudde Estates Primary School, in the Southern Division, in Jinja City.

Namwoza’s team was making drives, rallying members of the general public to join him for the Thanksgiving event, which was slated for this afternoon.

Police however, rounded them up at Mpumudde Estates Primary School, informing them on how they were never informed about the Thanksgiving.

The team members were forced out of the playground, and deployment increased at the venue.

Namwoza, however, informed journalists that he was holding a thanksgiving prayer, appreciating God for the gift of life and enabling him to lead a respectable youthful life.

He says that, he notified all responsible authorities, ranging from the area local leaders to police authorities.

Namwoza says that, he invited religious leaders from different sects, coupled with friends and family, to join him thank God for his lifetime achievements.

Namwoza says that, blocking such meetings amounts to suppression of freedom of expression, which law enforcement agencies like police should desist from participating.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi says that, the convener of this meeting did not formally inform them about their engagement, which raises suspicion about their motive.

Mubi argues that, police is mandated with ensuring security at such events, which is their sole mandate but some event organizers continue to ignore such guidelines, a move that jeopardizes the safety of their audiences.

Mubi also notes that, some politicians disguise under thanksgiving events to promote hate speech and other illegal agendas, which warrants them to closely liaise with responsible authorities.

Mubi has since advised Namwoza to formally notify police authorities about his intentions and later will in turn develope a security plan to ensure the general safety and well-being of his congregants.

***

URN