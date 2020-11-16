Police block presidential candidate Tumukunde from campaigning in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have blocked Independent Presidential Candidate Rt. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde from addressing any of his planned rallies in Kasese District.

Tumukunde’s Monday programme according to the Electoral Commission harmonized schedule was meant to take him through the districts of Kasese and Bunyangabu.

However, the retired General found heavy police deployment on the highway to his first venue in Nyakatonze Sub County preventing him from proceeding further.

Tumukunde and his guards got involved in a tense face off when police led by the DPC of Katwe Division Tyson Rutambika tried to divert him onto a feeder road off the highway.

One of Tumukunde’s guards roughed up Rutambika during a heated exchange when police blocked Tumukunde’s convoy from proceeding into Nyakatonze

The former security minister confronted the Police Commander and complained about the patrol vehicles that were constantly trailing him all along the way.

Byabashaija tried to assure him that they were for his safety but Tumukunde retorted by saying that he did not require extra security noting that had been handed guards by the Electoral Commission.

Tumukunde headed to Bwera, the venue of his second rally which was also sealed off by the police forcing him to head to Bunyangabu district.

********

URN