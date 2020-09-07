Police battles NUP supporters in Hoima

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have used live bullets and teargas to disperse National Union Platform- NUP and Alliance for National Transformation-ANT supporters in Hoima town this morning.

Supporters of both parties had converged at Duhaga Roundabout in Hoima West Division for a planning meeting ahead of the 2021 general elections. It is alleged that the meeting was going to be chaired by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the National Unity Platform Principal and champion of the People Power pressure group.

A team of heavily armed policemen, with anti-riot gear, stormed the premises and dispersed the group before sealing off the venue. Five members of the National Union Platform-NUP and Alliance for National Transformation were arrested in the process and taken to Hoima Central Police Station.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police was not notified about the meeting, yet the group had become rowdy and unmanagbeable. He added that the management of both NUP and ANT could have sought permission fromthe police to hold a rally in Duhaga.

Herbert Kugonza, a member of the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT says they had arranged to have a planning meeting ahead of the 2021 general election but were shocked to see police firing live bullets and teargas to disperse them.

running battles between police and the supporters of both parties are still ongoing.

********

URN