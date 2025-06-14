Police ban movement of livestock in the night

The Savannah Region Police Commander (RPC), Michael Kasigire, has issued a fresh ban on the nighttime movement of livestock. The directive was issued on Friday during a community policing meeting at Nakito market in Nakitoma Sub-County, Nakasongola District.

Kasigire said that the directives are aimed at curbing rampant livestock theft in the area. Kasigire and his team met with cattle traders, owners, market vendors, and the business community.

During the meeting, residents voiced their frustrations, accusing Local Council 1 chairpersons of colluding with cattle thieves by issuing fraudulent movement permits. They also highlighted the alarming trend of animals being brought to market without proper documentation and a significant lack of security, which they believe fuels illicit nighttime cattle movements.

Kasigire called on all veterinary officers to cease issuing fake permits and to meticulously verify all paperwork authorising livestock movement. He further ordered the reactivation of all police checkpoints, mandating them to be alert 24/7. Security committees were also directed to coordinate with the police for regular patrols.

Kasigire called for the registration of all vehicles at loading points, making it easier to track them in case of theft. He urged the public to trust the police and report incidents to their respective offices. Kasigire affirmed that the police force would align with the presidential directive on the Sub-County policing model to address the escalating insecurity.

He specifically instructed his teams in Luwero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola to make more effective use of canine units to prevent crime and to continuously educate communities on preserving crime scenes.

