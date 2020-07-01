Police attributes crime reduction to installation of CCTV cameras

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The reduction of crime in the country by 28 percent has been attributed to the installation of CCTV cameras and intelligence operations.

The assessment and analysis since 2015 was conducted by then research director Edward Ochom and Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye.

Although police attribute crime reductions on among other things community sensitization, increased intelligence operations, the extension of police services near citizens through building new stations, CCTVs are highlighted as one of the major security projects that are greatly helping in fighting and reducing crime.

“Uganda registered a decline in the crime rate by 28% from 742 in 2015 to 534 per 100,000 persons in 2019. This has been as a result of the general decline in the number of reported criminal cases by 16.8% from 258,771 in 2015 to 215,224 in 2019,” reads the report.

Police say the installation of CCTV security cameras has caused a reduction in cases of street mugging, street snatching, street motor vehicle thefts, robbery and pickpocketing. This is because of the 3,101 CCTV security cameras already installed in Kampala city. These can capture the once black spots of street crime such as Bombo road near Bat Valley, Nsambya traffic light, Entebbe road, Kampala road, Bwaise and Nakulabye.

“Commissioned the CCTV National Command Center at Naguru whose network is linked to 18 divisional centres and 83 police stations. CCTV monitoring center [for Kampala metropolitan] was established at Nateete police station. We completed phase I installation of CCTV cameras in the Kampala Metropolitan Area in which 3,101 cameras were installed,” the report further reads.

Police believe that criminals that used to attack unsuspecting people on Kampala streets now fear because they will be captured on cameras. For instance, street snatching and mugging reduced by 9 percent compared 61,533 recorded in 2018.

A less number of mobile phone thefts were recorded last year giving a 9 percent decline compared to 6,205 cases of 2018 while reductions were registered in street motor vehicle and motorcycle thefts.

Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID headed by Grace Akullo records indicate that with the help of CCTVs, intelligence units, a total of 28 criminal gangs and criminal syndicates have been dismantled in the last two years in Kampala and other upcountry places.

“In 2018, a total of 18 criminal gangs were dismantled and in 2019, ten criminal syndicates were dismantled with their members arrested, charged and convicted while others are on remand. Conducting operations targeting criminal hideouts and places and recovery of suspected robbed/stolen property and dismantling markets for such items,” reads Akullo’s crime report.

For upcountry crime reductions, police say the achievement is majorly on intelligence-led operations, building police stations in places where they didn’t exist, an improved response by police in situations of emergencies, continued support from sister security agencies in responding and investigation of cases.

At least 24 new police stations have been built in districts of Kabale, Nakaseke, Mitooma, Ibanda, Isingiro, Kyenjojo, Kyotera, Bududa, Paidha, Pakwach, Nwoya, Rubirizi, Wakiso, Kayunga, Luuka, Namutumba, Serere, Sironko, Omoro, Budaka, Lyantonde, Natete, Kiruhura and Mityana.

Police are optimistic that crime could tremendously reduce with the on-going CCTV installations in towns of Lugazi, Kayunga, Njeru, Iganga, Masaka, Gulu and Jinja. All these CCTV spy cameras are linked to the National Command Centre.

******

URN