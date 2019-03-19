Police arrests two for trafficking girls for sex trade

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are holding two people suspected of trafficking Ugandan girls to Oman for sex slavery and exploitation. The two; Emmanuel Ssekayinga and Jane Namusoke were arrested after the repatriation of one of the victims from Oman last week.

The victim identified as Noreen Mbabazi was repatriated through efforts by the Anti-Human Trafficking Department, Police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after a video of her being sexually assaulted went viral on social media.

Upon her return to Uganda, Mbabazi was taken to Hospital where medical records confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted and was rotting. Subsequent investigations by the Police led to the arrest of Namusoke and Ssekayinga to answer charges of Human Trafficking.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the two suspects have been running an illegal operation through which girls and young women are convinced to go to Oman for work but they are instead forced into sex trade. It has been established that the suspects have taken more than 20 girls to Oman through the Busia-Nairobi-Dubai-Oman route.

It is alleged that in Oman, the victims are received by an agent identified only as Mohammed who takes them to his office, which also doubles as a brothel. According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the police is now on the lookout for individuals and organizations that have been trafficking girls for sex slavery.

The investigation file has since been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

