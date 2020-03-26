Police arrests 70 for loitering inside Makerere University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Makerere University has arrested more than 70 youth found allegedly loitering at the main campus.

They were picked from different parts of the university following a two-day operation, according to Jude Masingano Eliphaz, the officer in charge of operations at the main campus.

“We are implementing directives. As you are aware this university was closed through a presidential directive on Friday March 20, 2020. We have so far picked 70 both students and non-students for loitering in the University in our operation. We have however released them after sensitizing them,” says Masingano.

On Tuesday this week, the University management asked officers of the Uganda Police Force to start arresting individuals accessing and idling around the main campus.

Professor William Bazeyo, the acting Deputy Vice Chancellor (Finance and Administration) said the directive was to be enforced effective midnight of Tuesday March 24, 2020.

When we visited Makerere University since the directive was issued, several entry and exit points were under seals except the Main Gate. All people entering Makerere are being asked to identify themselves and explain where and what they are going to do.

Professor Bazeyo disclosed on Tuesday that the security operatives at the institution have continuously encountered “a number of different people loitering around our buildings/offices at different times of the day without identification.”

He says the order will remain in force until the lock-down of COVID -19 is over or the University is re-opened. Makerere University closed on March 20, 2020 following a Presidential directive to close schools, tertiary institutions and universities as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID -19.

URN