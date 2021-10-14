Police arrest suspect over rape and murder of 10 year old

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Detectives from Jinja road police station have finally arrested a casual labourer who has been on the run after raping and strangling a 10-year-girl to death in Kinawataka suburbs in Nakawa division, Kampala district.

The suspect is Gerald Sematiko, a resident of Katogo zone in Kinawataka. After killing the minor, Sematiko stuffed her body in a sack and dumped it in the nearby drainage channel hoping that rain would wash it away before fleeing.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesiyire told URN that detectives traced and arrested Sematiko on Wednesday evening from Kirinya-Bweyogerere in Kira Wakiso district.

The suspect was working for the deceased’s grandmother. At least 1,500 children are abused or tortured annually, according to statistics from the Uganda Police Force.

However, the convictions of the abusers of children in court are as low as 45 per 1500 cases.

