Police arrest 18 over robbery at NRM Primaries in Nsambya-Kabalagala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eighteen suspects have been arrested in connection with a brazen daylight robbery in the Nsambya-Kabalagala area, following the circulation of a viral video that captured the thugs assaulting and robbing members of the public during Thursday’s NRM parliamentary primaries.

The shocking footage, filmed by a resident from a nearby building, showed the group robbing anyone they came across in broad daylight, sparking outrage online and prompting swift action from the authorities. According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, the viral footage was immediately reviewed by a team of investigators at Kabalagala Police Station, leading to the identification and arrest of several suspects.

“A disturbing video has been widely circulated on social media showing a group of thugs robbing and mugging members of the public in broad daylight. The footage was promptly reviewed, and several suspects were positively identified as part of the group involved in the violent acts,” said Owoyesigyire.

Police say at least seven victims have reported losing mobile phones, wallets, and unspecified amounts of cash. CCTV camera footage played a key role in tracking the suspects’ movements, enabling the police to arrest some of them on the same day of the robbery.

Building on intelligence gathered during interrogations, an intelligence-led operation was carried out on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of 10 more suspects. The newly arrested suspects have been identified as: Phillip Were, Sharif Lubwama, Patrick Wasike, Brian Ngobi, Shafiq Mugisha, Rashida Sebisaba, Emmanuel Ochwo, Abdul Rakim Kakooza, Brian Ominga, and Meddy Katongole, also known as Baros.

“On 17th July 2025, police responded swiftly to the incident, leading to the immediate arrest of eight suspects. This brings the total number of suspects arrested to 18. All of them have been charged with simple robbery and will be produced before court,” ASP Owoyesigyire said. The suspects reportedly confessed to taking part in the robbery and assault during the electoral process.

Their arrest comes barely a month after 30 other thugs were apprehended for terrorizing residents in Kampala as President Yoweri Museveni picked up nomination forms at the NRM party offices in Nakasero. ASP Owoyesigyire reassured the public of the police’s continued efforts to restore public safety. “Further intelligence-led operations are ongoing to apprehend additional suspects still at large. We continue to appeal to the public to share any information that may lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects,” he added.

