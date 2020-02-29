Police announces traffic diversions ahead of Archbishop Kazimba’s enthronement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traffic along roads leading to St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe will be diverted on Sunday March 1 during the enthronement of the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Commander Norman Musinga says that there will be diversion at Balintuma road, Apollo Nsibambi road junction near Namirembe Christian Fellowship Church and at Kyadondo road near Sanyu babies home.

According to Musinga, the general public will park at Mengo Secondary School where they will be picked by buses to the Cathedral. He says that motorists and motorcycles without stickers will not be allowed beyond the cut off points at Balintuma road and Kyadondo road.

He added that motorists heading to Kasubi will be diverted to Albert Cook road, Mengo Trading Centre and join Balintuma road and that motorists to the City Centre via Nabulagala road and Kitakule road will be diverted to Nakulabye or towards Mengo Trading centre.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said that due to the high number of people expected at the enthronement venue, there will be heavy deployment of officers to man security and for intelligence purposes. There will also be a special tent for children and elderly persons.

At the enthronement, the outgoing Archbishop the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali will hand over the Provincial Staff – a symbol of the Archbishop’s spiritual authority to the new Archbishop Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu.

It is the same moment when Kazimba will renew his vows, and the Bishops will also pledge canonical obedience to him. The Bishops will guide the new Archbishop to his Provincial Chair and place him on it, symbolizing that they elected him to lead them and the entire Church of Uganda. The new Archbishop Kaziimba will then read his Charge – a kind of manifesto and vision for his ministry, leadership, and strategic direction.

