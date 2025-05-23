POATE 2025: Uganda Waragi renews its sponsorship for Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s heritage gin, Uganda Waragi has renewed its sponsorship for the 4-day Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) at the Speke Resort Munyonyo convention centre. This marks the second year of support for the prestigious tourism event running from the 20th to the 24th of May.

Officials have said that as a brand rooted in cultural celebration, this partnership aligns with the brand ethos and offers a strategic opportunity to position locally made products as a cultural pillar to a global scale.

The expo, culminating into a festival on the 24th of May, is hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” set to position Uganda as a leader in eco-conscious development within Africa.

This edition marks the 9th edition as Uganda’s annual flagship tourism event.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Expo, Hillary Baguma, the Brand Manager Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries, noted, “For 60 years now, Uganda Waragi has been a symbol of Ugandan heritage and exceptional craftsmanship. Our partnership with POATE attests to this and our commitment to fostering cultural exchange while creating potential export markets for Uganda Waragi”.

Baguma’s sentiments were echoed by the Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Tom Butime, who emphasized that, POATE is more than just an event. It is Uganda’s flagship tourism marketing platform, designed to connect local tourism businesses with international buyers, investors, and media. Over the years, it has grown into a regional brand, affirming Uganda’s position as a leading tourism destination in Africa.

POATE 2025 is a multi-stakeholder platform designed to create value and visibility for a wide range of participants, including international and regional hosted buyers, tour operators, destination management companies, luxury travel agents and travel designers seeking authentic Ugandan experiences. It is also highly beneficial for Ugandan and East African businesses looking to showcase their products, build new partnerships and expand their market reach.