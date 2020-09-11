Poacher arrested selling baboon meat in Kiryandongo

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Game rangers attached to Murchison Falls National National Park have arrested a poacher they caught red handed selling baboon meat to travelers along Kampala-Gulu highway in Kiryandongo district.

Wilson Kagoro, the community conservation warden at Murchison Falls National Park identifies the suspect as 28-year-old Robert Okello, a resident of Baraduku village, Dima parish, Mutunda spoacherub county in Kiryandongo district.

Kagoro told Uganda Radio Network that Okello was arrested in Karuma town on Thursday afternoon where he was caught red-handed by the park management selling baboon meat to travelers. He was lying that he was selling roasted antelope meat to travelers yet it was baboon meat.

Kagoro says that upon his arrest, Okello led the rangers to where he had kept the other remaining parts of the baboon where they recovered its skin and head among other parts.

Kagoro revealed that Okello is currently being detained at Karuma police station from where he will be transferred to Kiryandongo central police station adding that he is likely to answer charges of illegal possession of wildlife spices contrary to Section 70 of the Wildlife Act of 2019.

Kagoro has warned the public against eating meat whose source they are not sure of saying eating game meat is not only an offense but also exposes one to the risk of contracting deadly diseases such as Ebola.

He too appealed to members of the public to report people engaged in poaching activity to the park authorities so that they can be apprehended.

URN